2 suspects in brutal carjacking of 78-year-old woman in South Philadelphia taken into custody, sources say

Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with the brutal carjacking of a 78-year-old South Philly woman have been taken into custody, according to sources.

A third suspect has not been identified at this time.

According to police, Angelina Bellissima was parking her car on the 2700 block of South Smedley Street on Jan. 27 when three women pepper-sprayed and assaulted her. The group then piled into Bellissima's car and took off.

"I went to check my tire and they just came behind me and they pepper-sprayed my whole face and then they pushed me down on the ground," Bellissima told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

Philadelphia police say carjackings have jumped dramatically since the start of 2021.



