2 teens injured in Delco scooter accident: police

In Delaware County, two teenage boys were injured, one critically, after being hit by a truck while riding a scooter.

What we know:

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Springfield Twp. police officers responded to a reported crash on the 400-block of North Bishop Avenue in Springfield.

Upon arrival, police say two 14-year-old boys were being treated for injuries after their scooter collided with a pickup truck.

One boy suffered a broken arm, while the other sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.