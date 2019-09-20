2 teens wounded after gunfire erupts at high school football game

Philadelphia police say two teens were wounded after gunfire erupted at a high school football game in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section.

It happened at a football game between Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter at the Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium is the home field to Simon Gratz High located on Germantown Avenue and West Hunting Park Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.