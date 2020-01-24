2 teens wounded in shooting in Strawberry Mansion

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two teens wounded in Strawberry Mansion.

It happened on the 2300 block of N. 30th Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 13-year-old and 14-year-old boy were both shot in the back. The teens were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon hasn't been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

