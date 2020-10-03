2 Temple students hospitalized after falling from roof of row home in North Philadelphia

Authorities say two young women are in critical condition after falling from the roof of a three story row home in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street sometime around 2 a.m. for reports of a fall.

Police say two 19-year-old Temple University students were found unconscious at the scene.

Two 19-year-olds are critical after a fall from a North Philadelphia rowhome, police say.

Police say the one victim is in critical but stable condition at Jefferson Hospital with multiple injuries. The second victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition with injuries to her right leg and left ankle.

Police have not said what caused the women to fall. An investigation is underway.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!