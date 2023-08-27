2 women, 1 man injured in Frankford triple shooting, police say

article

Three people are recovering after a shooting on a Frankford street Sunday evening.

The three victims were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle following the shooting, officials said.

Police describe the victims as:

27-year-old woman shot in the leg.

29-year-old woman shot in the back, neck, leg and shoulder.

32-year-old man shot in the leg.

They are listed as stable.

Investigators are actively working the scene, on the 1800 block of East Pike Street and note no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

