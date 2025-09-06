2 women injured in North Philadelphia double shooting

article

The Brief Two 20-year-old women were injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday night. The shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Norris Court. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition.



Philadelphia Police officers are investigating a double shooting that happened late Friday night in North Philadelphia that left two women injured. Officers responded to a call of a "Person with a Gun" and arrived on the scene to find one of the victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

What we know:

At 10:26 p.m. on September 5, police responded to a call on the 1900 block of N. 27th Street. Officers located a 20-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times in her back and once in her left arm. She was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where she was treated and is now in stable condition.

A second 20-year-old female arrived at the same hospital at 11:35 p.m. with a graze wound to her left forearm. She was also treated and is in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Norris Court.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown and no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.