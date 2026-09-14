2 young men killed in separate Sunday afternoon shootings in Wilmington

The Brief An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were killed in separate shootings in Wilmington on Sunday. A 15-year-old was also critically wounded in one of the shootings, according to police. No arrests have been reported, and a motive for the shootings remains unknown.



Two young men are dead, and a teenager is wounded following two separate shootings Sunday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.

2 deadly shootings on Sunday

What we know:

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 200 block of W 34th Street around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 19-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to the area of West 2nd and DuPont streets for reports of another shooting just after 4 p.m. There, officers found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teens were brought to a local hospital, where police say the 18-year-old succumbed to his injuries. The 15-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition.

Questions remain unanswered

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any arrests linked to either shooting.

The victims have also not been publicly identified at this time.

Investigators have not said if the shootings are connected.