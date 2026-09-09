Vivid Seats accused of deceptive pricing in Pa. ticket lawsuit

The Brief District attorneys from seven Eastern Pennsylvania counties filed a lawsuit against Vivid Seats, Inc. accusing the company of hiding mandatory fees from ticket buyers. The legal action aims to stop alleged deceptive pricing practices, seek restitution for consumers and force full cost transparency. It is unknown how soon the court will rule or what refund amounts affected consumers could receive.



District attorneys from seven Eastern Pennsylvania counties have filed a major consumer protection lawsuit against Vivid Seats, Inc., alleging the company uses deceptive pricing schemes to hide extra "junk fees" from ticket buyers, according to a coalition announcement Wednesday.

The lawsuit, brought as demand for sports and concert tickets surges across the region, claims the secondary ticketing platform systematically violates Pennsylvania’s consumer protection laws with these hidden charges.

District attorneys push for price transparency in ticket sales

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office in the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas. On Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan joined a bipartisan coalition of DAs from seven counties in Eastern Pennsylvania as the legal action expands to target Vivid Seats’ pricing practices across the state.

According to the complaint, Vivid Seats advertises low ticket prices online to attract buyers, but only reveals required fees at the final stage of checkout. The platform uses tactics such as countdown timers and layout designs to create a sense of urgency, which can pressure consumers to complete purchases before realizing the true total cost.

The suit highlights three major issues: drip pricing, misrepresentation of fees and hiding the true cost of tickets. Together, these undisclosed charges can push the final price up by as much as 80 percent above the advertised rate. The coalition claims this prevents buyers from comparison shopping or knowing the real cost until it is too late.

Local venues like the Xcite Center at Parx Casino, Bucks County Playhouse and Sellersville Theater regularly have resale tickets offered through platforms like Vivid Seats. In addition, many residents travel to Philadelphia for concerts and sporting events and could be affected by these practices.

Officials cite consumer harm and call for accountability

The other side:

"When hardworking Pennsylvanians budget their money to take their families to a concert, game, or theater performance, affordability and honest pricing matter," said Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan. "Hiding massive fees until the final second isn't just bad business. It is deceptive, it is illegal under Pennsylvania law, and it directly undermines affordability for families across our county and state. We are joining this coalition to hold online ticket brokers accountable and ensure fair transparency in the marketplace."

"Families in Wyoming County deserve honest, straightforward pricing when they purchase tickets for live sporting events, concerts and shows," said Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph C. Peters. "By joining this bipartisan coalition, we are standing up for consumer rights, protecting hard-earned dollars, and ensuring ticket platforms operate with total transparency."

"This fleecing of consumers is exactly the circumstance where we as District Attorneys have an opportunity to protect our constituents and victims from predatory practices," said Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce.

What's next:

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to halt the pricing practices in question, as well as restitution for affected consumers, civil penalties and recovery of legal costs.

The coalition is led by Monroe County District Attorney Michael Mancuso and supported by the consumer rights law firm Tycko & Zavareei LLP. It remains to be seen what the outcome will be or how quickly relief will come for Pennsylvania ticket buyers.

What we don't know:

The timeline for a court decision, the total dollar amount of potential refunds and how soon consumers might see changes in ticket pricing transparency are currently unknown.