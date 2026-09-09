Woman, man critical after shooting on North Broad Street: police

The Brief Philadelphia Police responded to a double shooting on the highway in the 2900 block of North Broad Street at 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9. A 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are both in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say the man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A double shooting on North Broad Street sent two adults to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia Police.

What we know:

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at approximately 2:49 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a double shooting on the highway in the 2900 block of North Broad Street.

Upon arrival, police say a 36-year-old woman sustained two gunshot wounds and was transported to Temple University Hospital, by police, where she was placed in critical condition.

At the scene, police say a 41-year-old man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by SEPTA Police to Temple University Hospital, where he was also placed in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group (SIG).

What we don't know:

Police have not released motives or additional context about the relationship between the individuals.

No further details on suspects, charges, or what led up to the shooting have been provided.