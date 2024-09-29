20-year-old girl with fear of facing homelessness, turns things around thanks to this Philly organization

She is only 20 years old but says her biggest fear was being homeless. It is a situation she found herself in but now has a chance to turn things around.

"Chicken. Chicken. I love chicken," said 20-year-old Tatianna Fox. It is her favorite meal. But today's lunch is much simpler.

"I need bread," she said while making a turkey sandwich in the kitchen of her very own living space.

"It's like homey and comfy," said Tatianna about her apartment at Tom Reid Village transitional housing for homeless youth where she is learning to support herself, live on her own and purchase a home when she is ready.

"It's all new to me and I'm also still adjusting. I am not perfect either, so I do have my troubles sometimes on saving, cooking and things like that," she said.

Tatianna has her room decorated to reflect her bubbly personality, pictures capturing fun moments adorn her walls and she has a collection of books to satisfy her love of reading. She shares the apartment with a roommate who is also in the program.

"It is a two-bedroom apartment that I share with my friend Deja," she said.

Tatianna is not comfortable talking in detail about the circumstances that landed her here.

"I don't have the best relationship with my parents," she said. "I am the second oldest out of five, so I did need my own space," she added. She is following the rules of the program that keep a roof over her head for two years. One is to have a job.

"I work as a security officer Monday through Friday and then Sunday," she said.

She shows up for mandated classes on things like managing finances and credit repair.

"They told me that the purpose was they would help guide us to becoming home buyers. Homeowners," said Tatianna.

She is also learning to face the reality of growing up.

"Bills. Bills. That is one major thing. I didn't know how certain things operated. Having to pay bills and budgeting. How that works. Going shopping for like groceries," she said thinking of the challenges.

She is also learning the importance of making the right choices.

"Becoming a better person, like bettering myself as a human being and growing into adulthood as well. Because when I moved in when I was eighteen. I am twenty now," she said.

Facing homelessness was frightening, but Tatianna says so was the realization that she needed to prepare to depend on herself to prevent from being in that situation.

"The real world is not like how I thought it was so the program is helping me a lot. And I have an advantage as well because I am getting support and that is something I did struggle with. Not having that much support," she said.

She is adjusting because she does not have to do it alone.

"This is first experience. Honestly, I was scared because it is all new to me. But as time went on I got more comfortable. I got to know everyone and it became easier," she said.

The building is full of others facing similar challenges.

"It's literally like living on our own, but we just have that extra protection," said Tatianna, who also says that even with the hard work required by the program it is a lot of fun.

Staff members host events to get the residents together to support each other and celebrate achievements.

"I get to meet new people and I get to explore more," she said. She does not have a definitive plan yet for when she finishes the program. But she says she will not lose sight of her goals.

"Having my own car and my own place," she said. It’s an uphill battle.

"This program has helped a lot," she said.

But Tatianna is leaning on her faith, which she says has gotten her this far with a temporary roof over her head and off the streets.

"I'd say God. God," she said.