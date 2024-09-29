Philadelphia organization offers place of hope, learning for homeless youth across city

On the outside, Tom Reid Village in West Philadelphia looks like an office building, but inside a different kind of work is taking place.

The security-manned three-story building stands just steps away from 40th and Lancaster, in the middle of a flurry of activity.

Chanice Smith runs the place.

"My role is to ensure functionality," said Smith.

The building is three floors converted into 23 apartments.

"Dishwasher, garbage disposal and each floor has a dryer and washer unit. Each facility has a couch, a bed and a dining set. We want to start them off with something," said Smith, who is the chief operations officer.

It is long-term transitional housing for young people in crisis.

"To answer a cry or a call to action. We implemented this housing program to just tackle the issue of homelessness," she said.

Tom Reid Village is for young people who are homeless or in unstable living situations.

Staff work to get them ready to buy their own home or successfully live on their own upon completion of the housing program.

"The first goal is homeownership and the second goal is maybe not homeownership yet, but let’s get you a cool apartment where you can live independent and aren't homeless," said Smith.

They accept 18 to 24-year-olds.

"Some of them didn't even know that they faced it because they thought, because we're living with someone, we're not homeless. But the whole family may have been living with a cousin in her living room," said Smith.

Some youth seek help, others are referred by different agencies.

Tom Reid Village also accepts young people with children.

"To qualify for our housing program you have to have a job so that you have a source of income, and we have something to work with. You had to have some financial statements. If you do not have a bank because people have CashApp or Chime, we just need to understand what your financial education is right now," said Smith.

The youth are learning independence, but in a supportive environment.

"When you come in, we take 30 percent of whatever income you have to cover your rent. It is nothing that we pay, but it is to teach you that you have to learn to build a consistent history of paying, and you have to get used to paying your monthly rent on time and every month. Whether it is a mortgage or anything," said Smith.

Residents must also attend house meetings and classes.

"We do monthly courses here, and we'll do those in real estate, financial literacy, career development and also some life skills," said Smith.

The building has meeting spaces and a computer room. There is also a hallway of staffed offices that offer different services.

"We have career development because not everyone comes in with a job that enables them to pay their rent. We have life skills to make sure they know how to clean the house properly, they know how to cook, they know how to budget meals and know where they can save costs, what can possibly wait, how to use a credit card," said Smith.

It is an 18-month program, with a maximum stay of two years.

"Two years is a lot of time, but it's not a gigantic amount of time to undo imprinting bad habits, un-doing trauma and things like that. Two years might just be focused on trauma, understanding what they are going through, getting them to keep the job, getting them not to melt down and leave and walk off," said Smith.

Right now, the program consists of young women.

"It was literally out of 700 applications that we got, 10 of them were male. And then also, out of the males that were granted the interview process, only one of them actually went through with it, and he rejected the offer," said Smith.

Rickey Duncan founded the transitional housing program in honor of his late mentor, Dr. Tom Reid. He named the building for Dr. Reid and open it in December 2022.

"I started this housing program on a hope and a prayer. With no funding. But I knew it was a necessity and a need and I know that if we want to combat violence and mental health and trauma that it starts at home. So creating a home for young ladies and young men is more than I can ask for," said Duncan.

Smith acknowledges that some might not be ready for the home buyers’ part of the program, but they will have the tools for it when they leave.

"You should not leave this program with a Chime or CashApp account. You should leave with savings," she says.

She is proud that many also leave with higher education and better jobs.

"I like that the housing program was able to help get them there," said Smith.