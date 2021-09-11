20 years: US marks milestone anniversary of 9/11

Twenty years ago, the 11th of September dawned as just a date. By midnight, it was 9/11, the staggering starting point for a new era of terror, war, politics, patriotism and tragedy.

The U.S. marks the milestone anniversary Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which fell to the same militant rulers who gave safe haven to the plotters of the 2001 attacks.

"It’s hard because you hoped that this would just be a different time and a different world. But sometimes history starts to repeat itself and not in the best of ways," said Thea Trinidad, who lost her father in the attacks and has signed up to read victims' names at the ceremony at ground zero in New York.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three attack sites: New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Former President George W. Bush, the nation's leader on 9/11, is due at the Pennsylvania memorial and his successor, Barack Obama, at ground zero. The only other post-9/11 U.S. president, Donald Trump, is planning to be in New York, in addition to providing commentary at a boxing match in Florida in the evening.

Other observances — from a wreath-laying in Portland, Maine, to a fire engine parade in Guam — are planned across a country now full of 9/11 plaques, statues and commemorative gardens.

An American flag hangs from the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,as seen from the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial on September 11, 2021, in Washington,DC. - America marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday with s Expand

RELATED: 20 years later: A timeline of the events of September 11, 2001

In a video released Friday night, Biden mourned the ongoing losses of 9/11.

"Children have grown up without parents, and parents have suffered without children," he said. But the president also spotlighted what he called the "central lesson" of Sept. 11: "that at our most vulnerable ... unity is our greatest strength."

Obama has lauded the heroes of 9/11 — and of the years since — in a message to mark the 20th anniversary.

"One thing that became clear on 9/11 — and has been clear ever since — is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right," said Obama, who was U.S. President from 2009 to 2017.



He said the enduring image for him and his wife Michelle of that day was not the wreckage and destruction but the people. He singled out firefighters who ran up the stairs as others were running down, passengers who stormed the cockpit of their plane and volunteers who came forward across the country in the days that followed.

RELATED: Photos of 9/11: Scenes from terror attack left indelible memory

Using hijacked planes as missiles, the assailants inflicted the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, taking nearly 3,000 lives, toppling the twin towers and ushering in an age of fear.

Security was redefined, with changes to airport checkpoints, police practices and the government's surveillance powers. In the years that followed, virtually any sizeable explosion, crash or act of violence seemed to raise a dire question: "Is it terrorism?" Some ideological violence and plots did follow, though federal officials and the public have lately become increasingly concerned with threats from domestic extremists after years of focusing on international terror groups in the wake of 9/11.

Sept. 11 propelled a surge of shared grief and common purpose, but it soon gave way.

RELATED: 9/11 attack prompted more security, less privacy for travelers

A "war on terror" led to invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, where the longest U.S. war ended last month with a hasty, massive airlift punctuated by a suicide bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American service members and was attributed to a branch of the Islamic State extremist group. The U.S. is now concerned that al-Qaida, the terror network behind 9/11, may regroup in Afghanistan.

The Taliban flag was raised Friday and could be seen waving over the presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday.

Muslim Americans endured suspicion, surveillance and hate crimes. The quest to understand the catastrophic toll of the terror attacks prompted changes in building design and emergency communications, but it also spurred conspiracy theories that seeded a culture of skepticism. Schisms and resentments grew over immigration, the balance between tolerance and vigilance, the meaning of patriotism, the proper way to honor the dead, and the scope of a promise to "never forget."

New York faced questions early on about whether it could ever recover from the blow to its financial hub and restore a feeling of safety among the crowds and skyscrapers. New Yorkers ultimately rebuilt a more populous and prosperous city but had to reckon with the tactics of an empowered post-9/11 police department and a widened gap between haves and have-nots.

RELATED: Afghanistan and the Taliban: From 9/11 to today

Around the world, Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity.

In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the "terrible attacks" on New York and Washington, D.C.

"My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,’’ she said.

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.″

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also remembered the attacks, issuing a statement ahead of the anniversary saying that the terrorists had failed to "shake our belief in freedom and democracy."

"They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear."

RELATED: 9/11: 20 years on, public opinion on wars, terrorism has changed, Pew says

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed his "deepest sympathies" to U.S. President Joe Biden and the American people marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and says South Korea as a key ally will continue to support U.S. efforts to fight terrorism.

Moon in a message posted on Twitter and Facebook Saturday said the "shock of that day still remains as deep wounds in the hearts of so many" and that "no violence can win against peace and inclusiveness."

Advertisement

He said South Korea as "American’s strong ally will continue to actively join your and the international community’s efforts to combat terrorism."