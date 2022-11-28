Holiday shipping deadlines 2022: Dates to know so your packages arrive by Christmas

The holiday season is here – and plenty of people will hit the stores or the internet to purchase gifts for friends and family!

If you're planning to mail gifts across the country for Hanukkah, Christmas, or Kwanzaa, here are the recommended shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season from USPS, FedEx, and UPS to ensure mail arrives before Dec. 25.

Retail Ground: Mail by Dec. 17

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): Mail by Dec. 17

First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces): Mail by Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Mail by Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Mail by Dec. 23

If you're mailing a gift internationally, some deadlines begin as soon as Nov. 29 or Dec. 6, depending on the type of postage.

FedEx Express Same Day - Mail by Dec. 23

2Day & 2Day AM: Mail by Dec. 21

FedEx Express Saver: Mail by Dec. 20

FedEx Ground: Dec. 14

FedEx 1Day Freight (arrives next business day): Mail by Dec. 22

Recommended last days to ship for Dec. 24 delivery: