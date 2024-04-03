2024 James Beard Awards: Philly chef named finalist in Best Chef category

The James Beard Foundation revealed its completed list of James Beard Awards finalists Wednesday and one Philadelphia chef made the cut after ten Philly area restaurants became semifinalists in January.

Congratulations are in order to Jesse Ito, chef at Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Queen Village who is among five finalists in the running for the foundation's Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category.

Other finalists in the category include:

Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown, MD

Matt Kern, One Coastal, Fenwick Island, DE

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, MD

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

The James Beard Foundation also has a full list of finalists from the remaining categories including, Best New Restaurant, Emerging Chef, and more.

The James Beard Award winners will be announced June 10 during a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.