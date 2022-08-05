2024 Republican National Convention: Milwaukee selected to host

Republicans have unanimously voted to select Milwaukee to host its 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named. A news conference around noon on Friday, Aug. 5 will address the decision.

"Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024," the RNC said in a statement.

Milwaukee, in swing state Wisconsin, was the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville's refusal to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention. There has been broad bipartisan support for holding the event in Milwaukee, which was selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a "turnkey" operation ready to host for real in 2024. Milwaukee was the pick of the RNC’s site selection committee in July.

Nashville's bid hit a roadblock after Mayor John Cooper and others expressed concerns about security, the economic trade-off of having to mostly shut down the bustling downtown except for convention activity as well as the implications of tying up city resources for the event.

The Nashville common council on Tuesday rejected a draft agreement for hosting the convention, seemingly ending that city's chances.

It was a different story in Milwaukee, where leaders in the Democratic stronghold joined together with Republican power brokers, including former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, to make the pitch for hosting the convention. Priebus, a former White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump and Wisconsin state GOP chairman, leads the local committee for the convention.

Reaction

Milwaukee Host Committee chairman Reince Priebus

"I am ecstatic that the Republican National Convention will be held in Wisconsin – a state with both electoral importance and Midwestern hospitality that will make for a fantastic event. This convention will be great for the city of Milwaukee, and will allow Republicans to bring our message directly to the Badger State. The people of Wisconsin are the best in America, and I look forward to sharing all this great city and state has to offer with my fellow conservatives as we celebrate the nomination of the next President of the United States."

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow

"The Republican Party was born in Ripon, Wisconsin, and we are thrilled to welcome the Grand Old Party home as we come together to select the next President of the United States. Rightfully deemed part of America’s Heartland, the hardworking farmers, manufacturers, and families of Wisconsin are the heart of what makes our nation special, and this convention will allow us to showcase all that the Badger State has to offer to the country and the world.

"The success of this bid wouldn’t have been possible without Reince Priebus and Gerard Randall, who brought together elected officials, business owners, and community leaders of all backgrounds. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley advocated tirelessly for the investment that this event will bring to the Cream City, and VISIT Milwaukee spared no effort in ensuring that decision-makers knew that Milwaukee was ready to host a spectacular convention. We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver a world-class event in 2024."

Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee

"We can’t wait to welcome the Republican National Convention to Milwaukee in 2024 to show its attendees and the world Milwaukee’s world-class venues, attractions, restaurants, hotels, and all of the other amenities that make our city such a great place on a Great Lake. We’re thrilled to work with the members of the Republican National Committee, the Milwaukee Host Committee, and the City of Milwaukee to put on what we know will be the best Republican National Convention yet."

Marty Brooks, president and CEO, Wisconsin Center District

"Large-scale events are everyday business for the Wisconsin Center, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, but having the newly expanded Wisconsin Center featured on the world’s stage during the 2024 RNC is an opportunity which cannot be underestimated. The chance to deliver our signature Bold, Proud, Experience Obsessed level of service to the tens of thousands of attendees and millions of media impressions is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to earn future business for our venues and our city. I can’t wait to show the world what we all already know: Milwaukee is a sensational city with world-class hospitality, and we are ready to give RNC guests and attendees an amazing experience."

Peter Feigin, president, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum

"We are proud for Fiserv Forum to host the Republican National Convention, which will significantly elevate the arena's profile as a world-class venue. The RNC will serve as a great symbol of future growth for Milwaukee and will continue to prominently show that our city and arena can expertly and successfully host premier events."

Tim Sheehy, president, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

"We are proud to welcome the Republican National Convention to Milwaukee in 2024. This represents another step forward for our region as an internationally recognized destination with the people, vibrant entertainment venues, infrastructure and expertise it takes to successfully host large-scale events. We congratulate the team at VISIT Milwaukee for their leadership in securing this opportunity. It is remarkable for an American city to secure two straight major party nominating conventions – a ringing endorsement for everything Milwaukee has to offer. This convention will directly benefit Milwaukee businesses and their employees. And it’s another chance for Milwaukee to shine in an international spotlight."

Michael Evans, president, Marcus Hotels & Resorts

"It is no surprise Milwaukee is the first choice for the Republican National Convention (RNC) selection committee as there is much to love here – incredible people, gorgeous lakefront, dining for every palate, an inspiring cultural and arts scene and some of the best hotels in the country. As a company and community that have the expertise, spaces, and people to deliver truly memorable experiences, we delight in rolling out the red carpet for our visitors. Our three Milwaukee hotels – The Pfister, Hilton Milwaukee City Center and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel – along with our restaurants, bars, and surrounding properties in southern Wisconsin, will be ready to welcome the RNC in 2024. Congratulations to Mayor Johnson, the Wisconsin delegation, VISIT Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Center District for their continued success in marketing Milwaukee as a destination of choice."

Mark Flaherty, managing partner, Jackson Street Holdings

"Jackson Street Holdings and the Marriott Collection hotels are pleased that Milwaukee has been chosen for the RNC. Great news!"

Rose Murack, general manager, Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

"We are ‘over the top’ excited to have Milwaukee host the 2024 RNC! We, as a city, are prepared for it, ready to welcome visitors, and give everyone the best experience possible. This event will bring in thousands of people, staying in our hotels, shopping, visiting our museums, eating in our restaurants, and of course drinking in our bars. A definite moneymaker for all of us, not only Milwaukee, but all the surrounding suburbs as well will benefit from Milwaukee hosting the RNC. The long-term positive impact on our community will be far reaching as well. Welcome to Milwaukee, RNC! Great choice for the 2024 convention!

Himanshu Parikh, owner, Country Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites at Milwaukee Airport

"The 2024 RNC will give us an opportunity to showcase the development and transformation of Milwaukee over the last two decades. This conference will put Milwaukee on the map for future development and world travel. Trusting Milwaukee’s ability to host a conference of this magnitude portrays confidence and support to re-ignite hotel investments in Milwaukee and a reward to the hard work and efforts of the service industry team."

Shari Black, CEO, Wisconsin State Fair

"Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites are humble about our great city and state because that’s in our nature, but we have world-class restaurants, amazing entertainment venues, and of course the best Fairs and Festivals in the country! This city knows how to entertain, and considering the recent resurgence of the hospitality industry, this is the perfect time to host an event like the RNC. Attendees will add even more fuel to this resurgence, which in turn will create more opportunities within the industry. The economic footprint this event creates will have a lasting impact for many years to come and we can’t wait to be part of it."

Don Smiley, chief executive officer, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

"For many members in our hospitality, service, and entertainment industries, hosting a monumental event like the 2024 Republican National Convention will have an unequivocal positive impact on our community. Milwaukee has a legacy of hosting large scale events, bringing the community together, and showcasing our reputation as the City of Festivals. We look forward to working with the RNC, VISIT Milwaukee and others as we welcome thousands of attendees to our great city."

Paul Bartolotta, two-time James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Owner/Co-Founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants

"With the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, we have a unique opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to excellence in hospitality and our best-in-class service to the thousands of visitors that will be experiencing our city for the first time. I’m looking forward to working with our incredible partners and the businesses that comprise the fabric of our community as we once again show why Milwaukee is the ideal destination for events taking place on the global stage."

Kurt Fogle, partner, Dairyland Old-Fashioned Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

"We should highlight Milwaukee’s potential every way we can, and at every opportunity. The RNC, like the DNC, or an all-star game, Super Bowl, or any other national championship brings us all kinds of people who otherwise might not think to visit Milwaukee. I believe if the world sees what we see, it will secure Milwaukee’s inclusion among the world-class cities."

Omar Shaikh, owner of Carnevor and co-owner/founder of 3rd Street Market Hall

"While the 2024 Republican National Convention will provide an immediate economic boost to the hospitality industry, the exposure this convention brings will benefit our city for years to come. This convention will spur growth in Milwaukee which will in turn create a stronger metro area. I couldn’t be more proud to welcome this convention to our amazing city."

Bobby Wiltgen, owner/co-founder, Cream City Concepts

"We are thrilled to be able to help showcase how amazing Milwaukee is on an international stage! As a company we have built three restaurants and five Airbnb units within a block from the Fiserv Forum. We are locally owned, putting dollars back into our local economy. Our entire team, from ownership, management and front-line staff are grateful to be able to be a part of the Great Milwaukee Narrative. This is an ongoing story of hard work, humility, dedication to our craft, and supporting our city with our hearts and souls. Speaking from my heart personally, this is all part of an American Dream that is continually unfolding for me. And I am thankful to have the chance to experience it. Having this caliber of convention Milwaukee isn’t about politics, it’s about how Milwaukee is no longer a secret when it comes to events, entertainment, dining, and tourism. I believe the Cream City Concepts team truly embodies the heart, soul, and values of Milwaukee, and we’re ready to show it for the world."

David Caruso, owner, Dynamic Events by David Caruso

"This is a game changer for our city! The positive impact on our neighborhoods, the people, and our businesses, will be immeasurable. It’s an opportunity for all of us to work together and to welcome the RNC with open arms. Get ready, Milwaukee – our moment has arrived!"

Theresa Nemetz, owner, Milwaukee Food & City Tours

"The opportunity for Milwaukee to shine during RNC not only is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city but will have a ripple effect for years to come. Visitors as well as viewers at home will have the chance to explore Milwaukee and return for more in-depth vacations with their families and corporate meetings with their clients in the future. Whether our role with RNC will be to provide transportation, tours, or logistical support, we cannot wait to welcome RNC delegates and attendees to Milwaukee in 2024."