2024 Solar Eclipse brought Philadelphia together for epic celestial spectacle

Philadelphia may not have been in the "path of totality", but Monday's solar eclipse did get many people outside.

For a couple of hours, crowds outside schools, on rooftops and in local parks were ecstatic over the eclipse.

"Overwhelming, because I’ve never seen anything like that before" said Brittany Coleman, Center City.

But during this once in a lifetime celestial experience, something else happened. People came together.

Almost everyone from Texas to Vermont at some point Monday afternoon simply stopped what they were doing, paused and looked at the sky.

"It’s like so many people. I didn’t expect to be this many people" said Bryce Dodd, a senior at Friends Select watching the eclipse from Logan Circle.

Related article

"This is pretty cool. First time in my life I’ve ever seen this and it’s pretty interesting" said Derrick Bacon of West Philadelphia as he gazed into the sky with his new eclipse glasses he bought on Amazon.

He joined throngs of people who came out to Love Park in Center City to enjoy the weather and catch a glimpse of the rare event.

With their eclipse glasses on their faces, students huddled outside of Friends Select along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Hundreds converged at the fountains at Logan Circle across from the Franklin Institute. Some in Old City even found a romantic rooftop viewing deck.

The celestial spectacle prompted a human connection possibly not seen since the pandemic.

"It’s been really a nice community spirit getting everyone together and everyone here seems pretty friendly" said Valentina Taylor-Richardson of Kent, United Kingdom.

Richardson is on vacation from the United Kingdom with her husband, son and daughter. They started their holiday last week in New York with an earthquake. They finished the weekend with WrestleMania and a solar eclipse to cap it off.

"To see everyone come out like this it’s very cool. I see people of all different ages and different backgrounds all here to see the same thing. it’s really great to see" said Sean Taylor Richardson.

"I think a lot of people came out this time because it was all over social media that it was happening and it is a pretty rare event. It happens only once every couple decades" said Tuio Agoyo, a student at The University of Pennsylvania.

And talk about your Philly hustle. Eclipse watchers were lining up to shell out $5 a pop for new pair of eclipse glasses from a street vendor.

"I think it’s a great idea, make some money," added Coleman.

You might want to keep those glasses handy. The next total eclipse here in North America is in 2044. For the East Coast, the next total eclipse August of 2045.