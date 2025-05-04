2025 Broad Street Run: Around 40,000 runners fill the streets of Philadelphia

Runners filled the streets of Philadelphia for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run Sunday.

The run is the largest 10-mile road race in the nation with approximately 40,000 participants.

Meanwhile, along the route beginning from Fisher Avenue and Sommerville Avenue all the way to the finish at the Navy Yard, fans kept the energy going to help will the runners.

Participants came from all over the Philadelphia region and beyond.

Every runner had their own motivations behind running the race.

For some, it’s to get a fast time, others to prove they still can do it, and in many cases it’s in remembrance of a person lost.

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run has been a proud Philadelphia tradition for more than 45 years.