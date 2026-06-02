1 killed in Bensalem rollover crash linked to earlier domestic incident: police

The Brief A man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a multi-car crash on Tuesday, June 2. Police say the driver was fleeing a domestic-related incident and crashed at high speed. Investigators are still determining if drugs or alcohol played a role.



A man died after being partially ejected from his Toyota RAV4 during a multi-vehicle crash at Bristol Road and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Bensalem Township Police Department.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene just after 4:48 p.m. and found the male driver deceased after his Toyota RAV4 overturned.

Police say the crash involved multiple vehicles and resulted in serious injuries.

According to investigators, the driver was involved in a domestic-related incident in Lower Southampton Township before fleeing eastbound on Bristol Road at a high rate of speed.

The Toyota crossed into oncoming traffic, struck a Hyundai Kona, became airborne, hit a Honda SUV and a Ford pickup truck, and then rolled over.

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The Hyundai Kona left the road and hit a fence after the initial impact, police said.

Police say the driver’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified. Investigators are still working to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department at (215) 633-3719.

Police, fire, and EMS all responded to the scene to assist with the crash and its aftermath.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased driver or confirmed whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation remains active.