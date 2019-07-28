21-year-old man critical after shooting in East Falls

article

Police are investigating after a shooting in East Falls left a young man critically injured.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the chest and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

