Abby's Law: Legislation would establish safety regulations for electric scooters in Pennsylvania

The Brief Abby Gillon was killed when she and her best friend fell off an electric scooter and were hit by a car. Abby's Law is being proposed by Sen. Tim Kearney to establish electric scooters as street legal vehicles. The legislation would also establish safety requirements, like helmets based on age.



A Pennsylvania lawmaker will introduce legislation to create safety regulations for electric scooters after a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl.

Abby's Law, named after Abby Gillon, is being proposed by Sen. Tim Kearney, and would make electric scooters street legal and establish safety requirements.

"The devastating crash that took Abby's life and left her friend injured underscores the need for our state laws to adapt to emerging technologies," Kearney said.

The backstory:

Abby Gillon, 12, was killed when she and her best friend, 11-year-old Isabella Jones, fell off an electric scooter after hitting a curb and were struck by a car.

Both girls were rushed to a Delaware County hospital in critical condition and Abby was later pronounced dead.

Featured article

Isabella has since been released from the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident and to this point is not facing any charges.

What we know:

State Senator Tim Kearney is using the tragic death of Abby Gillon as inspiration for a new proposal that would establish safety regulations for electric scooters.

"The devastating crash that took Abby's life and left her friend critically injured underscores the need for our state laws to adapt to emerging technology like e-scooters that are widely popular but need guardrails to ensure they are safely integrated as a transportation option," he said.

The Abby's Law proposal would recognize electric scooters as micromobility vehicles in Pennsylvania in the Pennsylvania vehicle code and establish safety requirements for operation, like enforcing helmets based on age.

"Riders of some other motorized micromobility devices, like e-bikes, are subject to regulations including age requirements, maximum speeds, and more," a press release on the Abby's Law proposal read. "However, because electric scooters are not street legal in Pennsylvania, there are no outlined rules for riding the devices."

The legislation would also create a public awareness campaign to educate riders and parents on the safe operation and riding of electric scooters.

"I am currently working with Abby's family and other key stakeholders to develop this legislation to help ensure that no other family has to endure this kind of loss," Kearney said.