Man sentenced for 2024 drunk driving crash that killed CHOP doctor
PHILADELPHIA - Michael Vahey, a drunk driver who struck and killed a CHOP doctor who was riding a bike in Rittenhouse last year, was sentenced on Tuesday.
Vahey, 69, was sentenced to 6-20 years in prison for the crash that killed 30-year-old Barbara Ann Friedes as she rode in the bike lane near 18th and Spruce streets.
The backstory:
The beloved doctor was killed when officials say a speeding vehicle hit her while she was legally riding in the bike lane near 18th and Spruce streets.
Evidence showed that Vahey had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Officials say he was driving 57 mph in a 25 mph zone, also hitting multiple parked vehicles and narrowly missing another pedestrian.