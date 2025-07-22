Expand / Collapse search
Man sentenced for 2024 drunk driving crash that killed CHOP doctor

Published  July 22, 2025 2:29pm EDT
The Brief

    • Michael Vahey was sentenced to 6-20 years in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed CHOP doctor Barbara Ann Friedes in July 2024.
    • Friedes was legally riding in the bike lane near 18th and Spruce when she was fatally struck by Vahey.
    • Prosecutors said Vahey's blood alcohol content was double the legal limit, and he was driving 57 MPH in a 25 MPH zone.

PHILADELPHIA - Michael Vahey, a drunk driver who struck and killed a CHOP doctor who was riding a bike in Rittenhouse last year, was sentenced on Tuesday. 

Vahey, 69, was sentenced to 6-20 years in prison for the crash that killed 30-year-old Barbara Ann Friedes as she rode in the bike lane near 18th and Spruce streets.

The backstory:

The beloved doctor was killed when officials say a speeding vehicle hit her while she was legally riding in the bike lane near 18th and Spruce streets.

Evidence showed that Vahey had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Officials say he was driving 57 mph in a 25 mph zone, also hitting multiple parked vehicles and narrowly missing another pedestrian.

