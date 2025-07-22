Parents learn elementary students will walk 2 miles in South Jersey school district

The Brief Some parents in Woolwich Township are concerned after their school eliminated courtesy busing for students in the third to fifth grade. The district said it’s not required to provide busing for students who live within two miles of their school.



An online petition is circulating in Woolwich Township after the Swedesboro-Woolwich School District eliminated courtesy busing for General Charles G. Harker School which provides education to students in the third to fifth grade.

What they're saying:

New housing developments continue going up behind Harker School where the district provided courtesy busing. The district said students now have a safe pathway to walk to school now that a new walkway was installed connecting the developments to the school property.

"I do think it stinks. I don’t think the way that it went about that the school district handled it was correct they just sent us an email on a Friday saying good news, but it wasn’t good news for anybody," said Jackie Yarnell, parent of third grade student.

"It’s surprise for me because we are low-income," said Alexandra Rodriguez, "He has ADHD so I’m not comfortable with him walking by himself."

Rodriguez’s son is entering third grade at Harker this fall and they live about a mile and a half away from the school, likely taking more than half an hour to walk to school.

Yarnell lives just over a mile away from the school and said she tried biking it with her son.

"It took us ten minutes because I tracked it, so I would be okay with him riding his bike in September, October, but to be honest with you, I don’t even really trust him. He’s weaving in and out, there’s a lot of cars coming through here constantly, there’s a lot of construction activity back there," said Yarnell.

What we know:

The superintendent said courtesy busing is being eliminated due to rising costs and to prioritize funding for academic programs, student services and essential district operations. The district’s three other schools also don’t offer courtesy busing, and schools are not required to provide busing to students who live within two miles.

"Our district goal remains the same: to provide a high-quality education in a safe environment for all students, while being responsible stewards of public funds," said Superintendent Dr. Kristin Kellogg.

According to Dr. Kellogg, the district will evaluate construction progress in real time as summer progresses and alternative decisions for specific streets will be made before the start of school.

Big picture view:

While busing falls under the district’s jurisdiction, Woolwich Township said it’s aware of the situation and actively working to improve pedestrian safety in neighborhoods.

"Woolwich Township is committed to applying the same high standards for pedestrian safety to students newly classified as walkers to Harker Elementary as we do for all students who walk to school throughout the township," said Mayor Natalie Matthias.

The township is in the process of hiring additional crossing guards to ensure safe travel to and from school and asks if you or someone you know is interested to please consider applying for the job that has been listed by the Woolwich Police Department.