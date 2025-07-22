Suspect arrested over an hour away from deadly shooting in Allentown

The Brief Adam Makowka, 27, was charged in the shooting death of a woman at property in Allentown on Tuesday morning. Markowka Lehigh County and was picked up by officers in Lansdowne, over an hour away from the shooting scene. Police have not identified the victim and have not said what sparked the shooting.



A man wanted for shooting a woman to death in Allentown was arrested hours later after investigators say he fled an hour away to Lansdowne.

Adam Makowka, 27, was charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and two counts of aggravated assault.

What we know:

Officers from the Allentown Police Department were called to the 700 block of Turner Street for reports of a shooting inside a residence.

A woman, who police have not identified publicly, was found shot multiple times inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators soon learned that Adam Makowka, 27, was responsible for the shooting and was located over an hour away in Lansdowne.

Makowka, a South Whitehall resident, was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault.

He will be taken back to Lehigh County to face charges.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the identity of the shooting victim.

Investigators have also not said what sparked the deadly shooting.