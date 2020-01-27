22-year-old woman missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Siani Valentin, 22, was last seen on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Police described Valentin as 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with small build, light complexion and black hair that falls below the shoulder.

Anyone with any information regarding Valentin's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-1813 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP