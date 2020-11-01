24-year-old man missing from South Philadelphia for over a week

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 24-year-old man who has not been seen in over a week.

Detectives say Chris Wirtshafter was last seen on the evening of Oct. 22 on the 300 block of Daly Street.

Wirtshafter is described as 5-foot-6, 88 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black pajama pants with white stars.

Police say Wirtshafter frequents the area of 7th Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on Wirtshafter's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3013 or dial 911.

