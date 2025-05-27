Expand / Collapse search

School bus crashes into Philadelphia rowhomes

By
Updated  May 27, 2025 8:26am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
School bus crashes into Philadelphia rowhomes

School bus crashes into Philadelphia rowhomes

A school bus plowed into a North Philadelphia rowhome on Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • A school bus crashed into a rowhome Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia.
    • The crash happened near the intersection of 17th and Lehigh streets.
    • It's unknown at this time if there were students aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

PHILADELPHIA - A school bus plowed into a North Philadelphia rowhome on Tuesday morning.

Investigators have not said how the bus crash happened or if any students were aboard.

What we know:

Police responded to a rowhome near the intersection of 17th and Lehigh streets around 7:30 a.m.

Footage from SkyFOX shows the School District of Philadelphia bus crashed into a rowhome that appears to include three units.

District Spokesperson Monique Braxton said there were no students aboard the bus when the crash happened.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews