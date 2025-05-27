School bus crashes into Philadelphia rowhomes

The Brief A school bus crashed into a rowhome Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia. The crash happened near the intersection of 17th and Lehigh streets. It's unknown at this time if there were students aboard the bus at the time of the crash.



A school bus plowed into a North Philadelphia rowhome on Tuesday morning.

Investigators have not said how the bus crash happened or if any students were aboard.

What we know:

Police responded to a rowhome near the intersection of 17th and Lehigh streets around 7:30 a.m.

Footage from SkyFOX shows the School District of Philadelphia bus crashed into a rowhome that appears to include three units.

District Spokesperson Monique Braxton said there were no students aboard the bus when the crash happened.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if anyone was injured.