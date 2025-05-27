School bus crashes into Philadelphia rowhomes
PHILADELPHIA - A school bus plowed into a North Philadelphia rowhome on Tuesday morning.
Investigators have not said how the bus crash happened or if any students were aboard.
What we know:
Police responded to a rowhome near the intersection of 17th and Lehigh streets around 7:30 a.m.
Footage from SkyFOX shows the School District of Philadelphia bus crashed into a rowhome that appears to include three units.
District Spokesperson Monique Braxton said there were no students aboard the bus when the crash happened.
What we don't know:
Police have not said if anyone was injured.