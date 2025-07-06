24-year-old man shot after domestic dispute in West Philly: police

An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in West Philadelphia overnight.

What we know:

At around 2:39 a.m., Philly police officers responded to a report about a person with a gun near 55th and Girard Avenue.

Upon arrival, they were flagged down by a 24-year-old man with a graze wound to his right shoulder.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say preliminary details suggest the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, during which a female associate of the victim’s girlfriend allegedly fired at him before fleeing the scene in a white Nissan sedan.

No arrests have been made.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.