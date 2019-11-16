24-year-old man with Down syndrome missing from Kensington

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who has Down syndrome and is missing from Kensington.

Amir Kaseem Broggins, 24, was last seen leaving the 3400 block of Braddock Street for work around 8 a.m. Friday. He was wearing a black puffy coat, black Nike jacket and black Adidas pants with red and white sneakers.

Kaseem Broggins is described as 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Kaseem Broggins' whereabouts is urged to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911.