Police: 25-year-old woman shot, killed in Olney

A woman has been found shot to death inside a home in the Olney section of the city.

The incident happened on Monday at approximately 9:07 a.m. on the 4800 block of North 8 Street.

When they arrived, police discovered a 25-year-old black woman, who was unresponsive, on the dining room floor. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered. A motive is also unknown at this time.

