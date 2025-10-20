29-year-old shot and killed in Camden on Saturday, police investigating

article

The Brief Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Camden. Bruce Dixon, 29, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact detectives.



A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the city of Camden on Saturday afternoon, and detectives are searching for any information leading to an arrest.

Detectives respond to ShotSpotter alert

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Morton Street after a ShotSpotter activation around 1:50 p.m. They found Bruce Dixon, 29, unconscious with gunshot wounds.

Dixon was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at 2:04 p.m.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are not releasing further details at this time and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cody Skinner at (856) 580-6053 or Detective Brandon Bolger at (609) 519-3981. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect or motive have not been disclosed.