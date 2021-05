A 29-year-old man in Kensington has been rushed to the hospital after a stabbing.

The stabbing happened on the 3000 block of Frankford Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say it was a domestic incident and the man is currently in stable condition.

