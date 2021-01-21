3 $1M winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

article

It's not the jackpot, but it's the next best thing.

Lottery officials announced on Thursday that three $1M winning second-tier Powerball tickets were sold in New Jersey, including two from Camden and Gloucester Counties.

According to a press release, one ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on North Haddon Avenue in Haddonfield and another was purchased at the Wawa on Mantua Park in Woodbury Heights.

Elsewhere in the state, another millionaire was made after purchasing their ticket from an Exxon gas station in Middlesex County. Lottery officials say a $150,000 winner was also sold in the Monroe Township section of Middlesex.

MORE: Powerball jackpot winning ticket worth $731.1 Million sold in Maryland

Second place Powerball winners needed to match all five white balls pulled during Wednesday's drawing. The jackpot, which swelled to over $730M, was won by someone in Maryland, according to lottery officials.

Advertisement

New Jersey had five $50,000 winners, including two from Camden County and Atlantic County. The third-place payout was achieved by matching four of the five winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot will reset to $20M for the next drawing which will be held on Saturday night at 11 p.m.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter