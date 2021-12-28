$3.8 million jackpot ticket sold in Yardville, officials say

article

A lucky ticket won the Pick-6 jackpot earning nearly $4 million.

The lucky ticket matched all six numbers drawn for Monday's Pick-6 drawing and won a total of $3.8 million annuity jackpot.

The cash value of said ticket is more than $3 million.

Officials say the winning ticket was sold at Acme #2914 on the 4400 block of South Broad Street in Yardville.

As a result, the retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

