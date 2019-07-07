3 arrested, 1 sought after barricade at Chestnut Hill Sprint store

article

Three men are in custody following a barricade situation at a Sprint store in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

The incident began around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street.

Officials say they received a call for a robbery in progress and arrived to find three masked men inside the store.

Around 2:30 p.m., three men were taken into custody. Police are still searching for a fourth suspect who they say fled the scene in a dark gray or black Nissan.

No injuries were reported. Two weapons were recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation.