Marty Small wins 2025 mayoral race in Atlantic City

The Brief Marty Small won the mayoral race in Atlantic City Tuesday night. FOX 29's Steve Keeley was live in Atlantic City, where the mayor spoke with voters Tuesday night.



The mayoral election in Atlantic City has taken a dramatic turn as current Mayor Marty Small claims a re-election victory while facing criminal charges of child abuse.

What we know:

Mayor Marty Small declared victory, stating that 19 of the 21 voting precincts were in, giving him a near two-to-one margin of victory over his Democratic challenger, longtime casino union leader Bob McDevitt.

Small plans to celebrate at the Showboat, a former casino now a hotel along the boardwalk.

The election marks a historic moment in Atlantic City, as it is the first time a mayor under indictment has won a primary for re-election.

Despite facing criminal charges, Small received support from voters who believe he is doing a good job as mayor.

Though his trial is set to begin in July, and he remains confident in his legal defense.

"It's a great day here in the city of Atlantic City. I'm humble, I'm honored. The voters overwhelmingly chose our leadership," Small said. "We will get it all together, and I will remain the mayor of Atlantic City to keep the progress going."

Small's victory in the Democratic primary sets the stage for the general election in November, where he will face a Republican challenger and some independents.

Despite the charges against him, Small and his supporters are optimistic about his chances in the upcoming election.

As the celebration continues, Small remains focused on his legal battle, confident in his attorneys and the evidence they have yet to present. "When it's all said and done, we will all be fine," he assured.

With unofficial numbers showing a victory, Small's win is considered a landslide in political terms.

As the city of gambling celebrates, the mayor's future remains uncertain, but his supporters are hopeful for a positive outcome.