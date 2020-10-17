3 charged in Dick's Sporting Goods robbery, police pursuit in Wilmington

article

Three women are facing multiple charges after police say the group shoplifted from a Wilmington-area Dick's Sporting Goods and lead police on a chase that crossed state lines.

Delaware State Police were dispatched to the store on the 1000 block of Brandywine Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a robbery.

Police say 20-year-old Destine Williams, 22-year-old Andrea Jackson-Deloatch, and 22-year-old Raniyah T. Knight fled the store with unpaid merchandise. When store employees confronted the women, police say Knight pepper-sprayed a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The male employee required medical attention and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Responding officers say the suspect's vehicle would not stop for police after they saw it speed out of the store's parking lot. Officers pursued the vehicle into Pennsylvania and back into Delaware before using stop sticks to bring the disable the vehicle.

All three women face a host of charges including a second-degree felony charge of conspiracy. Williams was released on $5,000 bail, while Knight and Jackson-Deloatch were committed to Delores J. Baylor Womens Correctional Institution.

