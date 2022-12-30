3 civilians, officer injured in multi-car crash in Olney, police say

A Philadelphia police officer was among four people injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s Olney neighborhood early Friday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., police say officers from the 35th District were involved in a crash near the 4900 block of North 5th Street.

Three civilians and one of the officers involved in the crash were transported to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Footage from the scene appears to show two civilian vehicles on the scene with heavy front end damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.