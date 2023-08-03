3-day celebration of life plans released for N.J. Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

article

A three-day celebration of life for New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver has been announced.

The plans for Lt. Governor Oliver were announced by Governor Phil Murphy’s office Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Governor Oliver will lie in state in the New Jersey State House Rotunda, in Trenton, and the Essex County Historic Courthouse. The public are invited to pay their respects in Trenton on Thursday, August 10 and in Newark Friday, August 11.

Lt. Governor Oliver’s funeral and memorial service will be at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, in Newark, on Saturday, August 12. She will be interred in a private ceremony.

"As we come together in shared mourning over the loss of our family member and friend Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, we will remember the legacy she leaves behind as a changemaker and trailblazer," said Governor Murphy. "Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she loved, recognizing the profound impact she had on the millions of people who call New Jersey home."

"Sheila was not only a distinguished public servant, but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," said the Oliver Family. "She leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her."

Additional details will be released as plans are further finalized.