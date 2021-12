3 firefighters hurt after truck overturns in Chester County

Three firefighters suffered minor injures after their truck overturned in West Sadsbury Township, Chester County.

It happened on Quarry Lane Friday around 4:30 p.m.

The firefighters are being treated at a nearby hospital. No word on any other injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

