Skimming device at Bucks County credit union 'skimmed numerous cards,' police warn

Police are warning credit union customers that they may have fallen victim to a skimming device as they look to identify a suspect caught on camera.

The skimming device was found last weekend at the American Heritage Credit Union on Levittown Parkway in Bristol Township.

It's estimated that the device "skimmed numerous debit cards," according to police.

Surveillance captured the moment the device was installed by the alleged suspect.

"Feeling cute, might be identified for installing a card skimmer later!" Bristol Police said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Anyone who knows the suspect, or has any information is asked to contact police.