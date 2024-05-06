10-year-old boy killed in pedestrian car accident in Wilmington; 12-year-old victim, teen driver injured

A 10-year-old is dead, and two other minors were injured after police say an accident occurred on a busy intersection in Wilmington Monday.

At around 4:04 p.m, Monday, police responded to a report on the 2400 block of Faulkland Road for a vehicle accident involving pedestrians.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 17-year-old boy was traveling westbound on Faulkland Road approaching Centerville Road, when the car crossed the double yellow line into the opposite lane of travel and struck a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy that were on the sidewalk on the south side of Faulkland Road.

Police previously reported the victims were two 11-year-old boys.

After striking the two pedestrians, the 17-year-old driving the Hyundai Santa Fe continued traveling until it struck a home on the southwest corner of Faulkland Road.

The 10-year-old boy was transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital for his injuries, where he was treated and released.

The driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries and has since been treated and released.

Investigators say the driver, in a Hyundai Santa Fe, blew through a busy intersection before hitting the minors.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have surveillance video to contact Detective Belk at 302-395-8052 or by e-mail at Corey.Belk@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.