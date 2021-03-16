$3 million winning Scratch-Off ticket sold at Montgomery County retailer

article

One Montgomery County gas station has the luck of the Irish this week as it sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Extravaganza Scratch-Off ticket.

LUKOIL, owned by JK Petro LLC, on West Moreland Road in Willow Grove, sold the lucky ticket, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced.

The winner, or winners, have one year from the sale date to claim their Scratch-Off prize. Winners are advised to sign the back of any winning ticket as soon as possible and contact the Pa. Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Officials say all lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. More information can be found at the Pennsylvania Lottery website, here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter