3 more people killed in shootings across Philadelphia as homicide numbers climb

article

With just 30 days left in the year, Philadelphia's staggering homicide numbers continue to climb.

Philadelphia police are investigating three more deadly shootings Tuesday morning that occurred over a span of exactly 12 hours.

At 6:49 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5200 block of Comly Street where they found a man lying in a rental space with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, 35-year-old Eduardo Morales, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday morning, around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Albright Street. There, officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot once in the chest.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

Later in the morning Tuesday, at 6:49 a.m., police say a man in his 20s was shot four times on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in any of the above incidents and no weapons were recovered.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Philadelphia police have reported 454 homicides so far in 2020 – up nearly 40% from the same date last year.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Man dies after being shot four times in Kensington

Police: Teens knocked woman unconscious before stealing car in North Philadelphia

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest