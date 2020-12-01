Man dies after being shot four times in Kensington
article
KENSINGTON - A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times in Kensington Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue around 6:50 a.m.
Police say a man in his 20s was shot in the chest, back, abdomen, and arm.
Paramedics transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest