Man dies after being shot four times in Kensington

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times in Kensington Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue around 6:50 a.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot in the chest, back, abdomen, and arm.

Paramedics transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

