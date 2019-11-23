3 people killed in Berks County fire, officials say

article

Tragedy in Berks County as a structure fire is blamed for the deaths of three people in Union Township Saturday.

The fire broke out on the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Union Township Saturday, around 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, three people were killed as a result of the fire. One dog and two cats were victims of the fire, as well.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze within 40 minutes.

The fire is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.