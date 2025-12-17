Philadelphia weather: Temps to turn mild, rain on the way to start the weekend

The Brief Wednesday and Thursday will be more mild, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 50 degrees. An early morning rainstorm will sweep though the Philadelphia area on Friday. A mild weekend is ahead in Philadelphia, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s and 50s.



Temperatures will become more mild over the next several days, leading to a soaking rainstorm to kick off the weekend on Friday.

What we know:

Bitter cold temperatures that gripped the Philadelphia region over the last several days will ease up on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters expect high temperatures each day to reach around 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

The winter warm-up will peak in the 60s on Friday, but early morning showers are expected to spoil the mild temperatures.

Forecasters expect heavy downpours to sweep through the Philadelphia area between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures are expected to nosedive once the rainstorm passes, crashing back into the 30s by late Friday afternoon.

What's next:

A pleasant winter weekend is on tap for the Philadelphia area, with plenty of sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Conditions will turn bitter cold by Monday, with highs expected to barely reach above the freezing point.