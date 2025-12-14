Suspect arrested in connection to 93-year-old Philadelphia man found dead with lacerations in home

article

The Brief Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 93-year-old man found with lacerations inside his North Philadelphia home. The victim’s wallet, keys and car were missing at the time of the investigation, though the vehicle has since been recovered. The suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning; a mugshot was not immediately available.



Philadelphia police say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 93-year-old resident who was found inside his home earlier this month with severe injuries.

What we know:

Police responded on Friday, Dec. 5, to a home on the 4500 block of North 16th Street, where they found a 93-year-old Black male unresponsive with lacerations to his chest and head. Officers arrived at 2:58 p.m., and medics pronounced the man deceased at 3:05 p.m.

Investigators determined that the victim’s wallet, car keys and vehicle — a white 2007 Chrysler 300 with Pennsylvania tag GRJ-5294 — were missing from the scene. Police later recovered the vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation.

The victim has been identified as Lafeyette Dailey, 93, of North Philadelphia.

The arrest

Police say that on Sunday, Dec. 14, a 53-year-old man was taken into custody at 22nd and Lehigh Avenue in connection with Dailey’s killing.

Authorities identified the suspect as Coy Thomas, who was arrested on a charge of murder.

What they're saying:

The incident was initially classified as a suspicious death, but detectives from the Homicide Unit began treating the case as a homicide after observing the victim’s injuries and determining that personal items had been taken.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are continuing to piece together what led to the deadly assault.

What's next:

Police have not released a possible motive, and no additional details about the circumstances of the homicide have been shared. The Homicide Unit is continuing to review evidence and conduct interviews.