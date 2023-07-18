3 Philadelphia teens found guilty in gun store robbery of more than 20 firearms: DA

article

A Bucks County court has ruled that three teenagers did commit a May robbery at gun store in Pennsylvania, that ended with a police pursuit in New Jersey.

Surveillance video caught a group of five breaking into LugerMan gun store in Langhorne before smashing several display cases.

The suspects then grabbed pistols and rifles, climbed out of a second floor window, and handed the weapons to others waiting below.

They fled the scene in a vehicle that was quickly located and followed by police.

As their vehicle crossed into Trenton, it struck a pole and the five people inside tried to run.

Three 16-year-olds from Philadelphia were arrested as police recovered more than 20 firearms from the stolen vehicle, according to the DA's office.

On Tuesday, all three teens were adjudicated delinquent and placed in a secure facility in Bucks County for burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of a firearm without a license.

