Body found in Schuylkill River in South Philly: police

By
Published  June 10, 2025 8:39pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Schuylkill River in South Philadelphia Tuesday.
    • The identity of the victim has not been released.

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a body was found in the Schuylkill River Tuesday.

What we know:

At around 5:48 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the 3400 block of South 26th Street for reports of a person in the river. 

Upon arrival, an adult male was located in the water. 

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead at 6:37 p.m. 

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

What's next:

 The incident is under active investigation by South Detectives. 

The Source: The information in this story is from the Philadelphia police. 

