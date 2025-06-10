Body found in Schuylkill River in South Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a body was found in the Schuylkill River Tuesday.
What we know:
At around 5:48 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the 3400 block of South 26th Street for reports of a person in the river.
Upon arrival, an adult male was located in the water.
Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead at 6:37 p.m.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified.
What's next:
The incident is under active investigation by South Detectives.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Philadelphia police.