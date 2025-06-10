Body found in Schuylkill River in South Philly: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Schuylkill River in South Philadelphia Tuesday. The identity of the victim has not been released.



An investigation is underway after police say a body was found in the Schuylkill River Tuesday.

What we know:

At around 5:48 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the 3400 block of South 26th Street for reports of a person in the river.

Upon arrival, an adult male was located in the water.

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead at 6:37 p.m.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

What's next:

The incident is under active investigation by South Detectives.